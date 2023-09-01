Home Business

Sri Lanka records lowest inflation since economic crisis

The country defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt last year but secured a four-year, $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund in March.

Published: 01st September 2023 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

President Ranil Wickremesinghe

President Ranil Wickremesinghe. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Inflation in crisis-hit Sri Lanka eased to 4.0 percent in August, the lowest since before last year's unprecedented financial crisis, official figures showed Friday.

The island nation endured months of food, fuel and medicine shortages after a foreign exchange crunch that sparked widespread protests culminating in the ouster of its president.

But the crisis has since eased, with headline inflation down from 6.3 percent in July and 69.8 percent at its peak last September.

Sri Lanka's central bank has said it expects the figure to continue its downward trend in the medium-term.

The country defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt last year but secured a four-year, $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund in March.

ALSO READ | Sri Lankan Airlines on expansion spree, Kerala to get topmost priority

An IMF team is due in Colombo this month to review Sri Lanka's progress in repairing its ruined finances and to decide on releasing another $330 million loan tranche.

The international lender of last resort has said Sri Lanka's economy showed "tentative signs of improvement" but warned Colombo still needed to pursue further painful reforms.

Last year's economic crisis sparked months of civil unrest that eventually toppled then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa after a mob of protesters stormed his compound.

His successor Ranil Wickremesinghe has doubled taxes, removed generous subsidies on energy and sharply raised prices to shore up state revenue.

In the latest such move, the government raised petrol and diesel fuel prices by up to 11.2 percent with effect from Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Economy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp