93 per cent of Rs 2000 notes return to banks: RBI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank on Friday said as much as 93% of Rs 2000 currency notes that were in circulation on May 19, the day when the currency was withdrawn from circulation, have been returned to banks. According to the data received from the banks, the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes received back from circulation is Rs 3.32 lakh crore up to August 31, 2023, it said in a statement.

“Consequently, Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation at the close of business on August 31 stood at Rs 0.24 lakh crore. Thus, 93% of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as of May 19, 2023, have been returned,” it said.

Data from major banks indicates that out of the total banknotes in Rs 2000 denomination received back from circulation, about 87% is in the form of deposits and the remaining 13% has been exchanged into other denomination banknotes. The RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.

