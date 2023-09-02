August GST revenue increases 11 per cent YoY to Rs 1.59 lakh crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The goods and services tax (GST) revenue collected by the central and state governments reached Rs 1.59 lakh crore in August, indicating an 11% year-on-year increase, according to data released by the finance ministry on Friday.

This is, however, lower than the previous months in the current financial year. The revenue increase resulted from a 14% on-year rise in domestic transactions and services imports, while taxes from goods imports saw a modest 3% uptick. Following the settlement of taxes for inter-state sales, the Centre collected Rs 65,909 crore, while the states garnered Rs 67,202 crore, as reported by the Ministry.

The August collection is lower than Rs 1.65 lakh crore mop-up in July and Rs 1.61 lakh crore as reported in June. The highest revenue was reported in the month of April so far at Rs 1.87 lakh crore in FY24.

The GST revenue in the first five months of FY24 is higher than that of FY23 during the same period by nearly 12%, as per the government data.

According to Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, GST collections have risen more than the nominal GDP growth rate in the first quarter of FY24 despite no increase in tax rates. “This is because of better compliance and improved tax collection efficiency,” Malhotra said. He further stated that tax evasion and avoidance too have been low, as quoted by news agencies.

Nominal GDP in the first quarter grew by 8% compared to 10.4% in the previous quarter. The government has estimated the nominal GDP to grow at 10.8% in the current financial year. Nominal GDP captures the impact of inflation or price rise, and therefore, it is higher than the real GDP number. Wholesale inflation, which contributes majorly to nominal GDP calculation, turned negative in the first quarter.

“The headline GST number is marginally lower than our forecast, dampened by imports. However, the overall collections so far this year remain robust,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist and head of Research and Outreach, ICRA Ltd.

