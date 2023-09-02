Home Business

Moody’s pegs India GDP growth for 2023 at 6.7 per cent

The report highlights the strong expansion of services and increased capital expenditures as key drivers behind India’s remarkable GDP growth.

Published: 02nd September 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

India GDP

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Moody’s Investors Service has revised its growth projection for India to 6.7% for the calendar year 2023, citing robust economic momentum. The growth forecast adjustment comes after the country experienced a significant expansion of 7.8% in real GDP during the second quarter (April-June) compared to the previous year.

“Strong services expansion and capital expenditures propelled India’s real GDP growth to 7.8% in the second quarter (April-June) from a year ago. We have accordingly raised our 2023 calendar year growth forecast for India from 5.5% to 6.7%,” Moody’s said in its Global Macro Outlook.

The report highlights the strong expansion of services and increased capital expenditures as key drivers behind India’s remarkable GDP growth. As a result, Moody’s has raised its growth forecast for the calendar year 2023 from 5.5% to 6.7%, demonstrating confidence in India’s economic performance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moody’s GDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp