Analysts temper optimism on strong Q1 GDP numbers

Nirmala Murali By

Online Desk

Even as India registered a notable GDP growth of 7.8% for the April-June quarter of FY2024, analysts are cautiously optimistic about the economic outlook for the rest of the fiscal year.

“The acceleration in real GDP growth during Q1FY24 is primarily a statistical phenomenon driven by a falling deflator, while nominal GDP growth slowed to a ten-quarter low of 8% YoY. This shift can be attributed in part to deflationary forces, with the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) recording a decline of 2.9% YoY in Q1FY24,” pointed out analysts from Nuvama.

The GDP exceeded expectations, contributing to renewed optimism in the economy, said analysts from Motilal Oswal adding, “The remarkable growth was underpinned by robust private consumption and investment, even as challenges persisted in the export sector.”

The surge in GDP was contributed by a lot of factors including a fall in the deflator. Meanwhile nominal GDP slowed to 8%, marking a ten-quarter low.

In terms of sectoral performance, the services sector, particularly financial services, real estate, and public administration, played a pivotal role in driving the rise.

Meanwhile, manufacturing activity remained stable, and the farm sector exhibited slower but healthy growth at 3.5% YoY.

“A noticeable uptrend in combined state and central government capital expenditure (Capex) during FY21-23, compared to the last decade, highlights the government's investment focus. Notably, the north-eastern states exhibit higher traction in Capex,” pointed out JM Financial.

Investment growth (Gross Fixed Capital Formation or GFCF) remained robust, registering a substantial 7.1% growth rate in 1QFY24, a testament to the resilience of non-corporate investments.

Final domestic purchases, excluding exports, surged to an eight-quarter high of 12.9% in April-June quarter of FY2024, surpassing the 11.1% recorded in the same period in FY2023.

“Private consumption emerged as a significant contributor to overall growth, growing robustly at 9% Year-on-Year, while government consumption and capital expenditure lagged during the quarter,” noted Antique Stock Broking in its review of the numbers.

Festive season boost

Experts anticipate real GDP growth to reach 6.5% for the entire fiscal year 2023-24, implying a 6% target for the remaining quarters.

“The near-term outlook appears favorable, driven by robust investment growth and anticipated demand in the festive season. However, vigilance is required to navigate the potential headwinds stemming from inflation, monetary conditions, and weather disruptions in the coming months,” added analysts from Nuvama.

Caution Ahead

While high-frequency indicators continue to indicate robust economic activity, signs of demand fatigue may emerge due to factors such as tightening financial conditions, past rate hikes' lagged impact, weather disruptions, and high inflation, pointed out analysts from Kotak.

“Accordingly, GDP growth is projected to moderate to 5.2% in the second half of FY24, following a robust 7.4% in the first half of the fiscal year,” they pointed out.

The analysts flagged several areas of concern. One of them was the farm sector, which faces potential downside risks due to erratic monsoon patterns. The sector witnessed its growth slow down to 3.5% Year-on-Year, compared to the previous quarter's reading of 5.5% Year-on-Year.

“The progression of the south-west monsoon is considered a key risk factor, as it has been weaker than usual, with approximately 30% of the sub-divisional area of the country experiencing deficient rainfall,” said analysts from Antique Stock Broking.

The second area of concern was that the global economic landscape continues to pose challenges, with services exports slowing and concerns about a potential global downturn if the US labor market and consumer demand falter.

Muted export performance and discrepancies in external trade data also remain areas of concern.

“Due to the better-than-expected growth in 1QFY24, there are plans to revise the FY24 real GDP growth forecast, which was previously projected at 5.6% as of June 2023. It is expected that the revised outlook will reflect the current momentum, although nominal GDP growth may continue to hover in the single-digit range,” noted JM Financial.

Analysts anticipated India's real GDP growth for FY24 to fall within the range of 6.5% to 7.0% Year-on-Year.

However, the economic outlook faces headwinds in the form of global uncertainties and erratic weather conditions, suggesting a tapering of growth in the remaining three quarters, noted JM Financial.

Analysts from Nuvama pointed out that the softer growth in Nominal GDP could have implications for business revenues, tax collections, and credit growth.



Even as India registered a notable GDP growth of 7.8% for the April-June quarter of FY2024, analysts are cautiously optimistic about the economic outlook for the rest of the fiscal year. “The acceleration in real GDP growth during Q1FY24 is primarily a statistical phenomenon driven by a falling deflator, while nominal GDP growth slowed to a ten-quarter low of 8% YoY. This shift can be attributed in part to deflationary forces, with the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) recording a decline of 2.9% YoY in Q1FY24,” pointed out analysts from Nuvama. The GDP exceeded expectations, contributing to renewed optimism in the economy, said analysts from Motilal Oswal adding, “The remarkable growth was underpinned by robust private consumption and investment, even as challenges persisted in the export sector.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The surge in GDP was contributed by a lot of factors including a fall in the deflator. Meanwhile nominal GDP slowed to 8%, marking a ten-quarter low. In terms of sectoral performance, the services sector, particularly financial services, real estate, and public administration, played a pivotal role in driving the rise. Meanwhile, manufacturing activity remained stable, and the farm sector exhibited slower but healthy growth at 3.5% YoY. “A noticeable uptrend in combined state and central government capital expenditure (Capex) during FY21-23, compared to the last decade, highlights the government's investment focus. Notably, the north-eastern states exhibit higher traction in Capex,” pointed out JM Financial. Investment growth (Gross Fixed Capital Formation or GFCF) remained robust, registering a substantial 7.1% growth rate in 1QFY24, a testament to the resilience of non-corporate investments. Final domestic purchases, excluding exports, surged to an eight-quarter high of 12.9% in April-June quarter of FY2024, surpassing the 11.1% recorded in the same period in FY2023. “Private consumption emerged as a significant contributor to overall growth, growing robustly at 9% Year-on-Year, while government consumption and capital expenditure lagged during the quarter,” noted Antique Stock Broking in its review of the numbers. Festive season boost Experts anticipate real GDP growth to reach 6.5% for the entire fiscal year 2023-24, implying a 6% target for the remaining quarters. “The near-term outlook appears favorable, driven by robust investment growth and anticipated demand in the festive season. However, vigilance is required to navigate the potential headwinds stemming from inflation, monetary conditions, and weather disruptions in the coming months,” added analysts from Nuvama. Caution Ahead While high-frequency indicators continue to indicate robust economic activity, signs of demand fatigue may emerge due to factors such as tightening financial conditions, past rate hikes' lagged impact, weather disruptions, and high inflation, pointed out analysts from Kotak. “Accordingly, GDP growth is projected to moderate to 5.2% in the second half of FY24, following a robust 7.4% in the first half of the fiscal year,” they pointed out. The analysts flagged several areas of concern. One of them was the farm sector, which faces potential downside risks due to erratic monsoon patterns. The sector witnessed its growth slow down to 3.5% Year-on-Year, compared to the previous quarter's reading of 5.5% Year-on-Year. “The progression of the south-west monsoon is considered a key risk factor, as it has been weaker than usual, with approximately 30% of the sub-divisional area of the country experiencing deficient rainfall,” said analysts from Antique Stock Broking. The second area of concern was that the global economic landscape continues to pose challenges, with services exports slowing and concerns about a potential global downturn if the US labor market and consumer demand falter. Muted export performance and discrepancies in external trade data also remain areas of concern. “Due to the better-than-expected growth in 1QFY24, there are plans to revise the FY24 real GDP growth forecast, which was previously projected at 5.6% as of June 2023. It is expected that the revised outlook will reflect the current momentum, although nominal GDP growth may continue to hover in the single-digit range,” noted JM Financial. Analysts anticipated India's real GDP growth for FY24 to fall within the range of 6.5% to 7.0% Year-on-Year. However, the economic outlook faces headwinds in the form of global uncertainties and erratic weather conditions, suggesting a tapering of growth in the remaining three quarters, noted JM Financial. Analysts from Nuvama pointed out that the softer growth in Nominal GDP could have implications for business revenues, tax collections, and credit growth.