Beauty and personal care market in India to be $30 billion by 2027  

As the Indian BPC market matures, the report anticipates the emergence of multiple hundred-million-dollar pure-play BPC brands.

Published: 04th September 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Indian BPC (Beauty and Personal Care) market is poised for rapid expansion and to be sized at $30 billion by 2027, comprising about 5% of the global BPC market, says a report launched by Redseer Strategy Consultants in association with Peak XV.

On per capita BPC spends, while the US leads at $313, and China at $38, India lags significantly at $14. Online is a significant channel for BPC in India as it is projected to become a $10billion market by 2027, accounting for roughly 33% of the market then, the report adds.

The report revealed that the Indian BPC market is growing at a rate twice as fast as FMCG-led brands, signalling the significance of specialised, BPC-focused players. As the Indian BPC market matures, the report anticipates the emergence of multiple hundred-million-dollar pure-play BPC brands.

Players such as L’Oréal, Nykaa, Honasa, among others, are coming up with innovative products in this space. In 2022, the average gross margin for major pure-play BPC companies globally was higher (72%) than that of FMCG-led BPC companies (44%). The average EBT (Earnings Before Taxes) stands at 12% for large pure-play BPC companies globally, compared to 14% for FMCG-led companies, the report added.

Also, globally, the industry is set to experience a meteoric rise, with projections indicating a total market size of $660 billion corresponding to a total market capitalisation of $2.2-2.7 trillion by 2027. “Globally, there’s a growing need among consumers for products ‘made for them’, tailored to individual skin or body types. They are increasingly willing to pay premiums for effective and safe solutions, leading to rapid growth in the masstige and premium categories. While consumers use the internet to research products, they are willing to shop across both online and offline channels,” said Rohan Agarwal, Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.

