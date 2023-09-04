Centre, Meta sign three-year partnership to skill 5 lakh budding, existing entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched a three-year partnership with Meta to take digital skills to the grassroots.

Under the partnership 'Education to Entrepreneurship: Empowering a Generation of Students, Educators and Entrepreneurs', Meta signed three letters of intent (LoI) with the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The partnership will facilitate the training of five lakh budding and existing entrepreneurs in digital marketing skills through Meta platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram in seven regional languages.

“India’s democracy, demography, and diversity to be connected with technology to make technology equalizer for the entire society,” Pradhan said at the launch of the partnership between the ministry and Meta.

He said ‘Education to Entrepreneurship’ will take digital skilling to the grassroots, and seamlessly connect students, youth, workforce, and micro-entrepreneurs, with futuristic technologies.

Pradhan said that India’s democracy, demography, and diversity are to be connected with technology conversion so that technology becomes the equalizer for the entire society.

“Guided by the tenets of NEP (National Education Policy 2020), META’s partnerships with NIESBUD, CBSE, and AICTE will catalyse infinite possibilities for equipping our population with critical digital skills and empowering micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses,” he added.

Meta President, Global Affairs, Sir Nick Clegg, in a video message, said India’s talent base and rapid digital adoption make it the perfect place to invest in emerging technologies.

He looked forward to Meta’s contribution in empowering India’s students, young people and entrepreneurs, with a significant focus on skill development for Indian startups and businesses.

