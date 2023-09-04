Paytm Sharma’s shareholding  stands at 19.42%

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has now become the largest shareholder in the company. In its filings to the BSE on Sunday, Paytm said, “We have been informed that Resilient Asset Management B.V., an overseas entity 100% owned by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, holds 10.30% of the total equity share capital of the Company. Accordingly, Sharma will be the only SBO of the Company, consequent to the change of shareholding.”

It added that Sharma’s shareholding in Paytm (direct and indirect) now stands at 19.42% of the total equity share capital. Fintech company Antfin also announced that its shareholding in the company has reduced from 23.79% to 9.90% of the total equity share capital.

