Home Business

Paytm Sharma’s shareholding  stands at 19.42%

Sharma’s shareholding in Paytm (direct and indirect) now stands at 19.42% of the total equity share capital.

Published: 04th September 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has now become the largest shareholder in the company. In its filings to the BSE on Sunday, Paytm said, “We have been informed that Resilient Asset Management B.V., an overseas entity 100% owned by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, holds 10.30% of the total equity share capital of the Company. Accordingly, Sharma will be the only SBO of the Company, consequent to the change of shareholding.” 

It added that Sharma’s shareholding in Paytm (direct and indirect) now stands at 19.42% of the total equity share capital. Fintech company Antfin also announced that its shareholding in the company has reduced from 23.79% to 9.90% of the total equity share capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma largest shareholder Resilient Asset Management B.V.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp