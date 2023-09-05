Home Business

Finance minister seeks inputs from ministries for Budget 2024-25

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Finance ministry has commenced the process of preparing the interim Budget for 2024-25 by inviting inputs on expenditure from various ministries and departments. According to the Budget Circular (2024-25) issued by the Budget Division under the Department of Economic Affairs, pre-budget meetings chaired by the secretary of expenditure will begin in the second week of October 2023, continue until mid-November.

Financial advisers have been instructed to ensure that the submission of necessary details for the interim Budget by October 5, 2023, as stated in the circular dated September 1. The Budget Estimates for 2024-25 will be provisionally finalised after the completion of these pre-budget meetings.

During these meetings, discussions will revolve around the funding requirements for various expenditure categories and the receipts of ministries or departments. Non-tax revenues, including arrears, and indicative budget figures will be examined on a net basis.

The circular highlighted the importance of ministries or departments submitting details of autonomous bodies or implementing agencies that have dedicated corpus funds. The reasons for their continuation and the necessity of grant-in-aid support will need to be explained, along with arguments against winding them up, said the circular. The Budget will mark the sixth Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who initially presented her first full Budget in July 2019. 

