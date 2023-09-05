Honda launches Elevate, price starts at Rupees 10,99,900

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Honda Cars India on Monday launched the Elevate SUV in India at an introductory price of Rs10,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top variant. With this vehicle, the Japanese automaker marks its re-entry in the fast-growing sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment.

“With Elevate, we make a foray into one of the most exciting auto segments in India. The anticipation surrounding this product underscores the trust our customers have in our offerings. Elevate holds the potential to become key pillar of Honda’s business in India, offering remarkable value to our evolving customers,” said Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO of Honda Cars India.

He added that Elevate has garnered exceptional admiration and acceptance from customers. “Elevate’s development is a testament to extensive research and invaluable customer feedback. This positions Elevate as a stylish SUV that prioritises a comfortable in-cabin experience, along with exceptional driving dynamics and safety.”

Elevate would be adding to Honda’s product line-up, which is down to only two model -- City and Amaze. Owing to stringent norms and low sales, Honda has removed models such as Jazz, Civic, WR-V, and City 4th generation models in recent years from its portfolio.

Even as the passenger vehicle market grew at 27% in FY23 to post its highest-ever domestic sales of 3.9 million units, Honda sales grew at 7% to 91,418 units. With Elevate, Honda would like to give a boost to its sales but the SUV will go head-to-head with rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, VW Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

