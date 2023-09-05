Home Business

Markets log gains for 3rd day on buying in Reliance, Infosys

Sun Pharma emerged as the biggest gainer from the Sensex pack, climbing 2.09 per cent, followed by ITC, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Infosys, L&T, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra.

Published: 05th September 2023 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the third straight day on Tuesday on gains in market heavyweights ITC, Reliance Industries and Infosys amid a bearish trend in global equities.

Besides, robust domestic macroeconomic data added to the positive momentum, traders said.

The BSE benchmark index climbed 152.12 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 65,780.26.

During the day, it gained 203.56 points or 0.31 per cent to 65,831.70.

The Nifty rose 46.10 points or 0.24 per cent to end at 19,574.90.

Sun Pharma emerged as the biggest gainer from the Sensex pack, climbing 2.09 per cent, followed by ITC, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Infosys, L&T, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

UltraTech Cement, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Wipro, State Bank of India and NTPC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the green, while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory.

European markets were trading on a mixed note in early deals.

The US markets were closed on Monday.

According to a survey, manufacturing activities in India gained momentum in August.

Meanwhile, GST collections grew by 11 per cent to over Rs 1.59 lakh crore, and domestic passenger vehicle sales hit a record in August.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.62 per cent to USD 88.45 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,367.67 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 240.98 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 65,628.14 on Monday.

The Nifty advanced 93.50 points or 0.48 per cent to close at 19,528.80.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sensex stock market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp