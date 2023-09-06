Birla Corporation plans to ramp up cement production to 25 mt by FY26

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Birla Corporation eyes 25 million tonne per annum (MTPA) cement capacity by 2025 from the current capacity of 20 MTPA, Chairman Harsh V Lodha said in a press briefing after the company's Annual General Meeting on Tuesday.

Lodha said the ramping up of the Mukutban unit, which it acquired from Anil Amabani’s Reliance group, helped the company achieve 20 MTPA capacity. The Mukutban unit has an installed capacity of 3.9 MTPA, and it will have achieved 1.3 lakh tonnes a month of production by August 2023. It hopes to achieve 2 lakh tonnes per month production soon from the unit.

The company, which posted a net profit of Rs 40.5 crore on a turnover of `8,682 crore in 2022-23, aims to achieve Rs 850 per tonne EBIDTA by the end of the current financial year. It currently operates on an EBIDTA of Rs 664 a tonne.

“We have been working on cost reduction and efficiency improvement,” said the Chairman in his AGM speech.

It is working on a plan to achieve raw material and energy security to make its operations sustainable. The company is in the process of scaling up production in some of its existing captive coal mines and starting production in newly allocated mines.

