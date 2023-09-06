India has huge talent pool; at inflection point in emerging tech use: Capgemini

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India is right at the top when it comes to talent, and it is at an inflexion point in the case of using emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, said Sanjay Binyala, executive vice-president, Global DCX Practice- India head, Capgemini.

Talking about Capgemini’s DCX Foundry in Bengaluru, which operates as a global delivery incubation hub for addressing current and future business needs for a diverse client base, Binyala on Tuesday said they are seeing increased traction across different industries right from retail, manufacturing, auto, life sciences, and telcos, among others.

With a growing number of clients demanding immersive experiences, companies have started providing them by making use of emerging technologies. Capgemini DCX Foundry focuses on experience-led design to deliver customer experiences at scale and showcase next-gen possibilities.

The customer experience (CX) has grown post-COVID COVID-19 and organisations both big and small are looking for digital transformation. DCX Foundry is established in Mumbai and Bengaluru and connected to the company’s global offices. Within DCX, the asset store encompasses over 700 assets apart from solutions and accelerators including Generative AI, and immersive experiences, among others.

“DCX Foundry was conceptualised to deliver scalable CX solutions and provide an immersive experience to our customers via the power of data and AI. Currently, we are reimagining digital footprint of one of the world’s largest fast-food chains, elevating the online experience for home furnishings giants and streamlining global operations for tech firms via an experience design-led approach,” he added.

