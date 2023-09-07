ITC ordered to pay Rs 1L for one missing biscuit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A consumer forum near Chennai has ordered ITC to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for one biscuit less in a packet and pay another Rs 10,000 for the petitioner towards litigation expenses. The forum directed ITC to discontinue selling biscuits in the particular batch."The manufacturer and marketer had committed unfair trade practice and deficiency in service in misleading the consumers and the complainant had proved the same by sufficient evidence," the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum at Thiruvalluvar district said in the order. A consumer Dillibabu approached the forum after he found 15 biscuits in the Sunfeast Marie Light pack instead of 16 as mentioned on the wrapper.