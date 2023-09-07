Home Business

ITC ordered to pay Rs 1L for one missing biscuit

A consumer Dillibabu approached the forum after he found 15 biscuits in the Sunfeast Marie Light pack instead of 16 as mentioned on the wrapper.

Published: 07th September 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

ITC Ltd logo. ( Representation image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A consumer forum near Chennai has ordered ITC to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for one biscuit less in a packet and pay another Rs 10,000 for the petitioner towards litigation expenses. 

The forum directed ITC to discontinue selling biscuits in the particular batch.“The manufacturer and marketer had committed unfair trade practice and deficiency in service in misleading the consumers and the complainant had proved the same by sufficient evidence,” the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum at Thiruvalluvar district said in the order.

A consumer Dillibabu approached the forum after he found 15 biscuits in the Sunfeast Marie Light pack instead of 16 as mentioned on the wrapper.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ITC Chennai missing biscuit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp