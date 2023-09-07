Home Business

Oil prices steady after hitting 10-month high as Saudi Arabia, Russia cut supply

The inflated crude price in the international market will raise cost of India’s crude basket, and oil marketing companies will have to shell out more to import crude.

Published: 07th September 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

crude oil

For reprentational purpose (Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Crude oil prices remained steady on Wednesday after touching a 10-month high of $90 per barrel in the international market as Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary production cut and export. 

On Wednesday, Brent crude price was trading at $89.86 a barrel at (7 PM IST) while West Texas Intermediate futures were trading at $89.86 per barrel. On Tuesday, Brent crude closed at $90.04 per barrel for the first time since November 2022 and West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $86.69 per barrel. 

The inflated crude price in the international market will raise the cost of India’s crude basket, and oil marketing companies will have to shell out more to import crude. As per the government data, the crude basket of India imports has averaged $89.81 per barrel this month, up from $86.43 in August.  

Meanwhile, prices of petrol and diesel have been on a freeze for a record 17 months in a row. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre in the national capital and diesel comes for Rs 89.62 a litre. Saudi Arabia decided to keep its 1 million barrels a day cut in supplies to the global market until the end of December. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crude oil Saudi Arabia Russia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp