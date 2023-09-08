Home Business

Aviation industry’s losses to fall significantly in FY24 on traffic growth: ICRA

This projection comes as domestic air passenger traffic is likely to witness an 8-13% year-on-year (YoY) growth in FY24 to reach 150-155 million, thereby surpassing pre-Covid levels.

Published: 08th September 2023 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Midway began its services in 1979 post deregulation of the US aviation industry. Midway was brave enough to face the surge in fuel prices post the Gulf War. However, it went kaput in the November 1991.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Domestic aviation industry is estimated to report a significantly lower net loss of Rs 3,000-5,000 crore in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) as against an estimated Rs 17,000-17,500 crore net loss in FY23, rating agency ICRA said on Thursday in its mid-year review of the sector. 

This projection comes as domestic air passenger traffic is likely to witness an 8-13% year-on-year (YoY) growth in FY24 to reach 150-155 million, thereby surpassing pre-Covid levels. ICRA noted that the industry witnessed a better pricing power, as reflected in improved yields and thus the revenue per available seat kilometre – cost per available seat kilometre (RASK-CASK) spread of the airlines.

The pricing power is expected to continue with a YoY fall in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices since April 2023 (notwithstanding a recent uptick) and relatively stable foreign exchange rates. The improvement in yields for the airlines, however, will remain monitorable amid elevated ATF prices and depreciation of rupee vis-à-vis the US dollar as compared to pre-COVID levels, both of which have a major bearing on the airlines’ cost structure. 

The average ATF prices stood at `98,892/KL in the first six months of FY24, 53% higher compared to an average of `64,715/KL during FY20, albeit a fall of 18% compared to `121,013 /KL in FY23. Fuel accounts for 30-40% of the airlines’ expenses, while 35-50% of the airlines’ operating expenses.

Industry sees better pricing power
ICRA noted the industry witnessed a better pricing power, as reflected in improved yields and thus the revenue per available seat kilometre – cost per available seat kilometre (RASK-CASK) spread of the airlines. The pricing power is expected to continue with a YoY fall in ATF prices since April 2023 (notwithstanding recent uptick) and relatively stable foreign exchange rates

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Domestic aviation industry Passenger traffic pre-Covid ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp