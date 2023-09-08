Food delivery platform Swiggy witnesses yet another high-level exit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Food delivery company Swiggy has been witnessing many senior-level exits in recent months, and the recent one is Anuj Rathi, the senior vice president of revenue and growth, who resigned after a stint of over seven years at the company.

“After a career-defining journey of 7 years with Swiggy, I’ve decided to hang up my boots here. It’s been an amazing ride and I couldn’t be luckier to work with some of the best individuals to deliver convenience to Indians,” he said in a LinkedIn post.

“When I started here, Swiggy was a 2-year-old startup - operating in a few cities and learning to deliver in a hockey-stick growth environment. Every month and every year has been a new challenge and a new learning opportunity for me professionally and personally,” he added.

Earlier in May, Ashish Lingamneni, vice president, of marketing, and Nishad Kenkre, VP of revenue and growth, left the company. Kenkre in a LinkedIn post had said that he decided to step away from his current role to take a break, recharge and reflect.

Swiggy, which announced turning EBITDA positive in its food delivery business as of March 2023 successfully integrated Dineout and strengthened its position in Q-commerce with Instamart. In July, it announced the second milestone in its two-year ESOP liquidity Program.

As part of this planned 2-year ESOP liquidity program, Swiggy employees will have the option to receive liquidity totalling up to $50 million against their ESOPs, the food delivery company had said. It recently acquired LYNK Logistics, and with this acquisition, Swiggy has entered the food and grocery retail market.

