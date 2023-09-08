Home Business

High tomato prices make household thalis costlier; relief expected in September

The rising costs affected both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis, with the former experiencing a 24% rise and the latter seeing a 13% increase year-on-year.

Published: 08th September 2023

Tomatoes on sale for Rs 130 a kg at Cox Town market on Thursday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The cost of household thali saw a slight decline in August as compared to the previous month, but remained elevated as compared to the same period last financial year.

The primary factor contributing to this increase was the firm prices of tomatoes, according to recent data shared by CRISIL. The rising costs affected both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis, with the former experiencing a 24% rise and the latter seeing a 13% increase year-on-year.

Of the 24% increase in the cost of a vegetarian thali, a significant 21% can be attributed to the soaring price of tomatoes. Tomato prices rose by a staggering 176% year-on-year, reaching Rs 102 per kg in August, compared to Rs 37 per kg a year ago. Other contributing factors in the cost of vegetarian thali included an 8% rise in onion prices, a 20% jump in chilli prices, and a substantial 158% surge in cumin prices.

Collectively, these factors accounted for nearly 1% of the overall increase in the cost of vegetarian thali.
On the other hand, as per the report, the increase in the cost of non-vegetarian thali was relatively slower due to a moderate 1-3% rise in the price of broilers, which constitute over 50% of the total cost. 

