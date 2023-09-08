New premium income of life insurance industry falls 18% to Rs 26,789 cr in August
The industry performance was impacted by a disappointing monthly performance by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as it reported the steepest fall in premium.
MUMBAI: Life insurance industry posted an 18% year-on-year fall in new business premiums to Rs 26,789 crore in August, according to data released by the Life Insurance Council on Thursday.
The new business premium of the country’s largest insurer declined nearly 35%. However, its annualised premium equivalent (APE) increased marginally by 3% in August. Reacting to monthly performance, shares of LIC fell 2% during the session and settled 0.29% lower at Rs 676 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Private insurers managed to post a positive performance during the month. The new business premium of private insurers grew 14% to Rs 12,496 crore in August. Private insurer HDFC Life Insurance reported nearly 25% in its new business premium while its APE grew by 16% during the month. SBI Life Insurance posted a nearly 16% increase in its new business premium and its annualised premium equivalent surged by 34%. ICICI Prudential experienced a decrease in new business premiums by 5.4%, however, its APE increased by 12.3%.
Max Life Insurance reported a growth of 35.6% in new business premiums in August. The non-life insurers also witnessed a fall in their revenues in August. The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers fell 3.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 23,558 crore in August, according to data released by the General Insurance Council. The monthly performance was impacted mainly due to a 68% decline in the specialised state-run non-life insurers’ revenue.
The revenue of general insurers, which offer insurance for home, travel, motor, health, fire, and other natural or manmade calamities, increased 13 % over the preceding year to Rs 19,291 crore in August.
Among general insurers, private insurers outperformed the public sector, with their revenue growing 16% over last August. The revenue of public-sector insurers increased 7% year-on-year.