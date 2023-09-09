Air India to seek approvals abroad for Vistara merger

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air India, having received approval for the Vistara merger from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), is now focusing on obtaining clearance from competition regulators of other jurisdictions, including Singapore, to complete the process.

“We also need approval from the competition regulators in some other jurisdictions, including Singapore, before we can fully press the accelerator. We are working toward this and, in the meantime, continue to plan for an integration that makes our future airline group even stronger than the sum of its parts,” Air India CEO and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson, said on Friday.

Full-service carrier Vistara, which is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, commenced operation in 2015. Tata Group, which took over Air India in January 2022, is in the process of creating two airlines by merging four entities- a low-cost airline by merging AirAsia India and Air India Express and a full-service carrier by merging Air India and Vistara.

This, according to Tata, will bring more synergies in operations and the airline to achieve a market share of at least 30% in the domestic market in the next few years. Wilson also addressed the challenges of facing more than 600 pending legal cases against the airline.

