NVIDIA ties up with RIL, Tata to develop AI tech

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: NVIDIA, a US-based chip maker, announced partnerships with two Indian conglomerates -- Reliance Industries and Tata Group -- on September 8. The company, along with Reliance Jio, tied up to build a state-of-the-art cloud-based AI computing infrastructure. RIL said this new infrastructure will speed up a wide range of India’s key initiatives and AI projects, including AI chatbots, drug discovery, climate research and more.

As part of the collaboration, NVIDIA will provide Jio with end-to-end AI supercomputer technologies including CPU, GPU, networking, and AI operating systems and frameworks for building the most advanced AI models. Jio will manage and maintain the AI cloud infrastructure and oversee customer engagement and access.

“As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing and technology super centres like the one we envisage with NVIDIA will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation’s digital march. I am delighted with the partnership with NVIDIA and looking forward to a purposeful journey together,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD, of RIL.

With Tata Group, NVIDIA has a three-pronged plan: Upskilling the 6 lakh-plus employees of TCS, in AI; working with Tata Motors to deploy AI across design, styling, engineering, simulation testing and autonomous vehicle capabilities; and helping Tata Communications build AI infra. Jio, in a press note, said the new AI cloud infrastructure will enable researchers, developers, start-ups, scientists, AI practitioners and others across India to access accelerated computing and high-speed, secure cloud networking to run workloads safely and with extreme energy efficiency.

“India has scale, data and talent. With most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large language models that power generative AI applications made in India,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

