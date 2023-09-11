Home Business

Markets continue to rally for 7th day running

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 293.7 points to 66,892.61 in early trade. The Nifty advanced 95 points to 19,914.95.

Published: 11th September 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

NSE, BSE, stock market, nifty, sensex

National Stock Exchange (NSE) displayed outside the headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices extended their rally for the seventh day running on Monday as investors continued to remain optimistic about the domestic markets.

Buying in index majors Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services also added to the winning momentum in equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 293.7 points to 66,892.61 in early trade. The Nifty advanced 95 points to 19,914.95.

Among the Sensex firms, HCL Technologies, Maruti, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Wipro, Nestle, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers.

IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel were the laggards. In Asian markets, Shanghai quoted with gains while Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong traded lower.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.18 per cent to USD 90.49 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had jumped 333.35 points or 0.50 per cent to finish at 66,598. The broader Nifty advanced 92.90 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 19,819.95.

"The G20 Delhi declaration and India's diplomatic triumph can trigger a continuation of the positive market mood and momentum," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

In the present favourable market mood, Nifty is likely to make another attempt at a record high trying to conquer the psychological mark of 20,000, Vijayakumar said adding that however, investors have to be cautious since fundamentals do not support a sustained rise above 20,000.

"The market is ignoring worries arising out of crude at USD 90 a barrel," he added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 224.22 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nifty Sensex BSE NSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp