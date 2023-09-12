Cautious optimism as Nifty scales 20,000-mark 

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The NSE benchmark index, Nifty50, on Monday scripted history by scaling 20,000 points. It took a little over six years for the 50-share index to gallop from 10,000 to 20,000 points, but the jump from 19,000 to 20,000 was achieved in 52 sessions.

This milestone comes on the back of the Indian equity market closing on a high note for the seventh consecutive session, during which the Sensex and the Nifty50 surged more than 3% each. Bringing cheer to investors, the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed firms touched a fresh peak of `324.26 lakh crore on Monday.

Notably, the rally comes amid unfavourable market conditions — muted global cues, foreign fund outflow from Indian stocks, strengthening of the US dollar, rising bond yields, and crude oil prices trading at multi-month highs. All these developments are generally negative for India’s equity market. For the day, Nifty50 hit a high of 20,008 but settled lower at 19,996.35, surging 176.40 points, or 0.89%. The Sensex rose more than 528.17 points, or 0.79%, to close at 67,127.

Monday’s Nifty boost came from Adani stocks. Two Nifty constituents — Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports (APSEZ) — surged 4% and 7%, respectively, after the promoter group raised stake in the two firms. According to market experts, the fresh rally can be attributed to favourable domestic cues such as positive GDP numbers for Q1FY24, robust GST collections and the purchasing managers’ index for August. However, they warned that the current rally, especially in the small-cap and mid-cap stocks, may be overstretched and participants should not look away from negative global cues.

Since late March 2023, the Sensex and the Nifty50 have surged by 17-18% each. Mid-cap and small-cap indices have outpaced the mainline indices by 47% during this period. Pratik Gupta, CEO & co-head, Kotak Institutional Equities, said this rally has been driven mainly by local flows, while FPI flow has been subdued due to limited global interest in Asia funds.

