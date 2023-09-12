MF SIPs hit a record high of Rs 15,814 crore  in August

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Inflows in mutual fund schemes through systematic investment plans (SIPs) hit an all-time high of Rs 15,814 crore in August, according to figures released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The previous monthly high of SIPs inflows was Rs 15,244 crore in the preceding month of July. The net inflows in equity mutual funds surged to a five-month high of Rs 20,161 crore compared to Rs 7,505 crore in July this year.

“It is very heartening to see that Indian retail investors continue to invest in the equity markets via the Mutual Fund route, especially through SIP mode. The record SIP contribution of Rs 15,813.54 crore is a testimony of the Indian investors’ long-term approach to building wealth by investing through small ticket-sized SIPs. Economic growth is expected to improve, and the markets are expected to grow,” said NS Venkatesh, CEO, of AMFI.

“The industry’s focus on investor education and protecting the interests of investors community has bolstered investor confidence in the category. The industry continues to work towards the aim of achieving Rs 100 trillion in AUM over the next few years and we are almost halfway there already,” he added. There was a net outflow of Rs 25,872 crore from the income or debt-oriented schemes in August.

