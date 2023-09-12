Home Business

Online travel aggregator Yatra, Zaggle IPOs to open this week

As part of the OFS, THCL Travel Holdings Cyprus Ltd and Pandara Trust - Scheme I through its trustee Vistra ITCL (India) would offload shares.

Published: 12th September 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tourist, tourism, traveller

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Online travel aggregator Yatra Online and Fintech player Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services will launch an initial public offering (IPO) this week. The IPO of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services will open on September 14 while Yatra Online will launch the IPO on September 15.

Yatra Online’s proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 750 crore by Yatra India and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 9,328,358 equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). As part of the OFS, THCL Travel Holdings Cyprus Ltd and Pandara Trust - Scheme I through its trustee Vistra ITCL (India) would offload shares.

Yatra Online Ltd has received the final observation letter dated November 17 from Sebi in connection with its DRHP filed in March, the Nasdaq-listed Yatra Online Inc said in a statement. Fintech player Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services on Monday set the price band for its `564 crore initial share sale at Rs 156-164 apiece, a hefty 156-164 times the face value of its shares.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares up to `392 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and a few external investors aggregating up to `174 crore. Post-issue the promoter and promoter entities will hold around 42% of the paid-up equity, while selling shareholders will collectively pare their holdings by a tad over 8%.

Through the OFS, the founder and chairman Raj P Narayanam will sell just 0.02% from his 44% holding. Another promoter Avinash Ramesh Godkhindi, who is also the managing director of the city-based firm, will sell an equal amount of stake. External investor VenturEast Proactive Fund will sell a 2.17% , while another external investor GKFF Ventures will pare only 0.02%. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yatra Online Zaggle Online travel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp