Top court comes down heavily on SpiceJet, asks airline to pay dues 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on SpiceJet and asked its promoter and Chairman and managing director Ajay Singh to make a payment of USD 5,00,000 towards an instalment to Credit Suisse by September 22 and clear the remaining USD 1 million due.

The court warned the budget airline of drastic action, including jail time for Singh in Tihar, at the next hearing if it failed to adhere to the order. The case will now be heard on September 22. In a separate hearing, the Delhi High Court gave SpiceJet and Singh time till Tuesday to pay the remaining money toward a Rs 100 crore arbitral award to the former promoter of SpiceJet and Sun Group’s Kalanithi Maran.

Later in the day, SpiceJet said that it would pay USD 1.5 million to Credit Suisse as per Court direction. It also said it would clear the Rs 100 crore due to Maran.

“SpiceJet acknowledges the legal process and is committed to complying with all court directives and obligations in the Credit Suisse case and will make the payment of USD 1.5 million as per the court directive. Till date, SpiceJet has already paid a total of $8 million to Credit Suisse,” the airline said in a statement.

The legal dispute between the two pastries started when Credit Suisse dragged SpiceJet to the Madras High Court in 2021 after the airline failed to make payments of over $24 million to maintenance, repair and overhauling (MRO) service provider SR Technics. Credit Suisse had a financing agreement with SR Technics that gave it the right to receive payments from the airline.

In December 2021, the Madras High Court ordered the liquidation of SpiceJet after the airline failed to clear the debt owed to Credit Suisse. Then the matter was transferred to the top court. SpiceJet in May 2022 said that the two parties reached a settlement. In March 2023, however, Credit Suisse approached the Supreme Court seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against Singh and SpiceJet over “a wilful and intentional disobedience” of court orders and failure to pay dues.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on SpiceJet and asked its promoter and Chairman and managing director Ajay Singh to make a payment of USD 5,00,000 towards an instalment to Credit Suisse by September 22 and clear the remaining USD 1 million due. The court warned the budget airline of drastic action, including jail time for Singh in Tihar, at the next hearing if it failed to adhere to the order. The case will now be heard on September 22. In a separate hearing, the Delhi High Court gave SpiceJet and Singh time till Tuesday to pay the remaining money toward a Rs 100 crore arbitral award to the former promoter of SpiceJet and Sun Group’s Kalanithi Maran. Later in the day, SpiceJet said that it would pay USD 1.5 million to Credit Suisse as per Court direction. It also said it would clear the Rs 100 crore due to Maran. “SpiceJet acknowledges the legal process and is committed to complying with all court directives and obligations in the Credit Suisse case and will make the payment of USD 1.5 million as per the court directive. Till date, SpiceJet has already paid a total of $8 million to Credit Suisse,” the airline said in a statement. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The legal dispute between the two pastries started when Credit Suisse dragged SpiceJet to the Madras High Court in 2021 after the airline failed to make payments of over $24 million to maintenance, repair and overhauling (MRO) service provider SR Technics. Credit Suisse had a financing agreement with SR Technics that gave it the right to receive payments from the airline. In December 2021, the Madras High Court ordered the liquidation of SpiceJet after the airline failed to clear the debt owed to Credit Suisse. Then the matter was transferred to the top court. SpiceJet in May 2022 said that the two parties reached a settlement. In March 2023, however, Credit Suisse approached the Supreme Court seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against Singh and SpiceJet over “a wilful and intentional disobedience” of court orders and failure to pay dues.