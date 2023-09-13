Home Business

Coal India Limited to invest Rs 24K crore for green projects

The company said about 35 FMC projects under the first phase having 414.5 MTPA capacity account for Rs 10,750 crore.

Published: 13th September 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Coal India Ltd. (File Photo | PTI)

Coal India Ltd. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   State-owned Coal India Limited is planning to invest Rs 24,750 Crores in the next few years for the 61 First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects to boost eco-friendly coal transportation. 
The company said the project will come in three phases and will have a combined capacity of 763.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) when completed. 

“It is essential that coal transportation is environment friendly to improve the quality of life of people living in the proximity of coalfield. FMC projects offer benefits like suppression of dust pollution and carbon emissions. They also reduce the load on road transportation leading to safety. Other benefits include precise quantity and quality coal is loaded for consumers with minimal manual intervention” said a senior CIL official.

FMC projects involve the transportation of coal in mechanised piped conveyors from the production point to handling plants/silos with a rapid loading system where coal is loaded directly into rail wagons. The company said about 35 FMC projects under the first phase having 414.5 MTPA capacity account for Rs 10,750 crore. Out of them, eight projects of 112 MTPA capacity are operational. CIL is gearing up to commission 17 more projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FMC MTPA Coal India Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp