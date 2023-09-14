Bjyu’s defends hedge fund investment, says ‘credit pact doesn’t bar us’  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Byju’s on Wednesday defended its overseas investment in a dubious hedge fund as the lenders accused the education-technology firm of hiding half a billion dollar collateral. “Our credit agreement with the lenders does not prohibit the investment,” Byju’s said, adding that the investments made are high security fixed income instruments with a ‘multi-hundred billion dollar fund’.

Byju’s said they act as a commercially prudent borrower and like any other large corporate treasury, made investments in high-security instruments and there is no requirement for it to maintain cash as collateral, the statement read.

According to a news report, citing a lawsuit filed in a Miami county court, the lenders accused Byju’s of hiding $533 million in a questionable hedge fund in US-based Camshaft Capital Fund. The edtech firm has also invested in William C Morton’s fund, which has listed its principal business address as a pancake restaurant in Miami. The investment was made when its founder was only 23 years old and apparently lacked formal training in investing, Bloomberg reported.

Byju’s last year transferred more than half a billion dollars to Camshaft Capital Fund, which was collateral for its $1.2 billion loan, the lenders claimed. The lenders’ agent, Glas Trust gained control of the Byju’s unit that issued the debt, but by then the cash had vanished. Byju’s defended that it was trying to protect the money from predatory lenders.

Responding to this, a Byju’s spokesperson was quoted as saying, “As a matter of fact, the Delaware court ruling in June this year rejected the lenders’ application for information in relation to the amount in question i.e. part of the funds received by BYJU’S Alpha, the borrowing entity under the TLB,” it added.

CHENNAI: Byju’s on Wednesday defended its overseas investment in a dubious hedge fund as the lenders accused the education-technology firm of hiding half a billion dollar collateral. “Our credit agreement with the lenders does not prohibit the investment,” Byju’s said, adding that the investments made are high security fixed income instruments with a ‘multi-hundred billion dollar fund’. Byju’s said they act as a commercially prudent borrower and like any other large corporate treasury, made investments in high-security instruments and there is no requirement for it to maintain cash as collateral, the statement read. According to a news report, citing a lawsuit filed in a Miami county court, the lenders accused Byju’s of hiding $533 million in a questionable hedge fund in US-based Camshaft Capital Fund. The edtech firm has also invested in William C Morton’s fund, which has listed its principal business address as a pancake restaurant in Miami. The investment was made when its founder was only 23 years old and apparently lacked formal training in investing, Bloomberg reported. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Byju’s last year transferred more than half a billion dollars to Camshaft Capital Fund, which was collateral for its $1.2 billion loan, the lenders claimed. The lenders’ agent, Glas Trust gained control of the Byju’s unit that issued the debt, but by then the cash had vanished. Byju’s defended that it was trying to protect the money from predatory lenders. Responding to this, a Byju’s spokesperson was quoted as saying, “As a matter of fact, the Delaware court ruling in June this year rejected the lenders’ application for information in relation to the amount in question i.e. part of the funds received by BYJU’S Alpha, the borrowing entity under the TLB,” it added.