OPEC+ output cut may create crude supply shortfall in Q4

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The reduction in production by OPEC+ countries will create a significant supply shortfall of oil across the world in the fourth quarter, as per India International Energy Agency (IEA) monthly Oil Market Report.

The supply cut by Saudi Arabia and Russia is being compensated by the supply from non-OPEC countries such as the US, Iran and Brazil. The countries increased their supply by 1.9 million barrels per day (mb/d) to a record 50.5 mb/d by August 2023. According to the report, the world supply in 2023 will increase by 1.5 mb/d, with the US, Iran and Brazil as top sources of growth.

“The Saudi-Russian alliance is proving a formidable challenge for oil markets after crude traded in relative calm during August, with volatility at multi-year lows. The decision by Saudi Arabia and Russia in early September to extend output cuts of a combined 1.3 mb/d through year-end triggered a price increase in North Sea Dated above $90/bbl to a 10-month high,” reads the report.

Saudi Arabia and Russia announced earlier this month that they would extend voluntary cuts until the end of the year. Saudi Arabia has extended an oil production cut of 1 million barrels a day, which began in July and Russia has decided to prolong a reduction in exports of 300,000 bpd over the same period. Last week, the price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose above $90 per barrel for the first time since November 2022. The report mentioned that world oil demand remains on track to grow by 2.2 million bpd to 101.8 million bpd this year, partly due to resurgent Chinese consumption and jet fuel.

