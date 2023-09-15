14-day judicial custody for Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In growing trouble for Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Thursday extended the judicial custody of the businessman by 14 days in a money laundering case linked to an alleged fraud of `538 crore at the Canara Bank.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Goyal on September 1 following a long session of questioning at the central agency’s office. Goyal, 74, was produced before the special judge for cases under PMLA, MG Deshspande, at the end of his ED remand on Thursday. The court remanded him in judicial custody as no further remand was sought by the probe agency.

Later, Goyal moved an application saying he suffers from a host of health issues and requested that he be allowed to undergo daily medical checkups by his family physician, specialist consulting doctors and personal doctors, and be provided with medical facilities on a regular basis during his stay in the jail. The court has asked the prosecution to file its say on Goyal’s applications.

The case in which Goyal is facing custody is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in May this year. The FIR was registered on the bank’s complaint which alleged that it sanctioned credit and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of `848.86 crore of which `538.62 crore was outstanding.

