Home Business

Finance Ministry? notifies 31 state benches of GST appellate tribunal

Setting up of state-level benches of GSTAT would help businesses by way of faster dispute resolution.

Published: 15th September 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry has notified 31 benches of the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) which will be set up in all states and Union Territories.

Setting up of state-level benches of GSTAT would help businesses by way of faster dispute resolution. Currently, taxpayers aggrieved with the ruling of tax authorities are required to move to the respective High Courts.

The resolution process takes a long time as High Courts are already burdened with a backlog of cases and do not have a specialised bench to deal with GST cases.

As per the notification, Gujarat and UTs -- Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, will have two benches of the GSTAT; Goa and Maharashtra together will have three benches.

Karnataka and Rajasthan will have two benches each, while Uttar Pradesh will have three benches.

West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar islands; and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will together have two GSTAT benches each, while Kerala and Lakshadweep will have one bench.

The seven North Eastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura -- will have one bench.

All other states will have one bench of the GSTAT.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said GST tribunals are essential for resolving tax matters due to their importance in providing an impartial, expert, and efficient forum for addressing tax disputes.

They play a crucial role in ensuring fairness, accountability, and the rule of law in tax administration.

In the first phase, the government notified 31 tribunals that would be formed in all major cities of the country.

"Now, the next phase of identifying suitable locations for tribunals, appointing qualified members, and providing necessary infrastructure and resources would begin," Mohan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Ministry GST Appellate Tribunal taxpayers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp