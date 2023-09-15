Zee-Sony merger: Axis Finance challenges NCLT nod

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: AXIS Finance, the NBFC arm of Axis Bank, has filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) decision to approve the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprise (ZEEL) and Sony.

On August 10, the NCLT cleared the merger of ZEEL and Sony dismissing all objections raised by several lenders of ZEEL including Axis Finance and IDBI Bank. Earlier, IDBI Bank had approached the appellate tribunal to challenge the NCLT’s approval for the Sony-Zee merger.

ZEEL is merging with rival Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India, which will create India’s biggest media empire. The merger was announced in 2021 and got the go-ahead from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2022. It has also received a nod from the stock exchanges.

As per the terms, Sony will hold a 50.86% stake in the merged entity. The promoters of Zee will hold 3.99% and other Zee shareholders 45.15%.

