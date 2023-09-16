Dixon Technologies in talks with HP, Lenovo to manufacture laptops in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dixon Technologies is in talks with IT hardware companies such as HP and Lenovo to manufacture their products in the country under the revised production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

As per a report, the company is ready to invest Rs 250 crore over the next two to three years in building a new production facility and localisation efforts. Talks with companies such as HP and Lenovo are in the early stages, and Dixon will help the electronic giant meet incremental production targets under the revised PLI scheme.

Production is expected to start in the next three to four months. The plant will have a production capacity of one million notebooks a year and include lines for producing printed circuit boards (PCBs) as part of the scheme’s localisation schedule.

The government, in a bid to encourage electronic companies to manufacture in India, came up with a Rs .17,000 PLI scheme. The scheme received an outstanding response and nearly 40 companies including global and domestic, have applied for the scheme.

Companies like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Thompson, Acer, and Asus will manufacture laptops, tablets and personal computers (PCs) while HPE, VVDN, Netweb and Lenovo will be manufacturing servers in the country by the next year.

Nearly 29 companies will start their production in the country by April 2024, and three companies will begin their production by 2025. Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government has received a very good response, much more than what it anticipated.

Company ready to invest Rs 250 crore

The company is ready to invest Rs 250 crore over 2-3 years in building a facility and localisation efforts. Talks with companies such as HP and Lenovo are in the early stages

NEW DELHI: Dixon Technologies is in talks with IT hardware companies such as HP and Lenovo to manufacture their products in the country under the revised production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. As per a report, the company is ready to invest Rs 250 crore over the next two to three years in building a new production facility and localisation efforts. Talks with companies such as HP and Lenovo are in the early stages, and Dixon will help the electronic giant meet incremental production targets under the revised PLI scheme. Production is expected to start in the next three to four months. The plant will have a production capacity of one million notebooks a year and include lines for producing printed circuit boards (PCBs) as part of the scheme’s localisation schedule. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The government, in a bid to encourage electronic companies to manufacture in India, came up with a Rs .17,000 PLI scheme. The scheme received an outstanding response and nearly 40 companies including global and domestic, have applied for the scheme. Companies like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Thompson, Acer, and Asus will manufacture laptops, tablets and personal computers (PCs) while HPE, VVDN, Netweb and Lenovo will be manufacturing servers in the country by the next year. Nearly 29 companies will start their production in the country by April 2024, and three companies will begin their production by 2025. Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government has received a very good response, much more than what it anticipated. Company ready to invest Rs 250 crore The company is ready to invest Rs 250 crore over 2-3 years in building a facility and localisation efforts. Talks with companies such as HP and Lenovo are in the early stages