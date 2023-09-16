Home Business

Rishi Sunak-led UK govt to pump USD 621 million into Tata Steel to decarbonise steel plant

The British government has described this as one of the largest government support packages in history that would help safeguard 5,000 jobs.

Published: 16th September 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Steel

A signboard at a Tata Steel plant (File photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Rishi Sunak-led UK government to provide a support of $621 million (500 million pounds) to Tata Steel on a proposal to invest in electric arc furnace steel making in South Wales with a capital cost of £1.25 billion inclusive of the grant. The remaining 750 million pounds will be invested by Tata Group.   

The project, according to Tata Steel, would bolster UK’s steel security and would be the first major step towards decarbonisation of the industry, reducing emissions by 50 million tonnes over a decade.

The British government has described this as one of the largest government support packages in history that would help safeguard 5,000 jobs. “The UK government is backing our steel sector, and this proposal will secure a sustainable future for Welsh steel and is expected to save thousands of jobs in the long term,” said Britain’s trade minister Kemi Badenoch.

Tata Steel had earlier said without government help it could close its sites and British business. Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said: “The agreement with the UK Government is a defining moment for the future of the Steel Industry and indeed the industrial value chain in the UK…The proposed investment will preserve significant employment and presents a great opportunity for the development of a green technology-based industrial ecosystem in South Wales.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishi Sunak Tata Steel UK India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp