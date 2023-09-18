Don’t din affect focus

Ashok Kumar By

Express News Service

Early general elections, the change of the country’s name, G20 summit, FII inflows and outflows, is the equity market overheated are some of the topics currently ruling the media waves. The din and decibel level keeps getting higher and sharper with every passing day.

As a kid, I was fascinated by a story my mother narrated to me from the Mahabharata. It featured Dronacharya, the teacher, Arjuna, the student and the eye of a wooden bird, which was the target. It offers an invaluable lesson on the importance of staying focused and keeping surrounding visuals redundant and noise out of one’s line of thought and vision.

This lesson is of great utility to investors in India, and even more so at this point in time when there is an overdose of social media views rather than news continuously flung at one by even the so-called ‘real’ media. As one interested in behavioural studies of investors and how it impacts their investment decision-making, I have observed a particularly unique phenomenon of extreme bias in investor behaviour over the last several years. The plethora of views and seemingly never-ending din among those who support and oppose the ruling party has been mind-boggling.

During this period, I have witnessed otherwise savvy investors from among those who oppose the ruling dispensation miss out on good investment opportunities and returns, simply because of their belief that nothing good can happen during the tenure of this government.

At the other end of the spectrum, even when the equity market periodically sails into unjustifiable valuation levels, those that support the ruling dispensation refuse to acknowledge that abnormal stock price run-ups are detrimental to the overall health of the market and not necessarily a reflection of the capability of the government.

That political beliefs of both sides clouded their reading of the market scenario may have been evident to those watching the spectacle from outside, but in the case of such investors, their hearts and minds were filled with the one-sided propaganda being fed to them by their preferred sources of information. What is most astounding is that amidst this tunnel-vision-like approach that dissects every announcement, major or minor of the government, it ends with a round of cheers or ridicule depending on the side of the divide the investor is on.

Clearly, there are multiple global factors like the semi-permanent US-China stand-off and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that are as if not more potent than the domestic concerns like inflation and border tensions with China which have ensured that the markets remain volatile. In such scenarios, one cannot altogether stop investing but instead, just stay mindful of the risks and position one’s portfolio to factor in both, a positive and negative outcome. Simply put - Ignore the din, don’t let it cloud your investment decision-making process. Like Arjuna did, the trick lies in keeping your eye focused on the target.

