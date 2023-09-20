Accenture invests in full-stack gen-AI platform ‘Writer’ to help enterprises

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accenture on Tuesday announced that it has made a strategic investment through Accenture Ventures in Writer, a platform using generative AI to help enterprises. The professional services company in June 2023 announced that it would invest $3 billion in its data & AI practice to help clients across all industries rapidly and responsibly advance and use AI. Accenture did not disclose terms of the investment.

“Our continued investments in generative AI platforms will empower clients across all industries to transform how they create, personalise and distribute content at pace, but also safely, securely and with brand integrity,” said Baiju Shah, chief strategy officer of Accenture Song.

Writer is the full-stack generative AI platform for enterprises, and Accenture started using Writer in 2021 to augment its writing proficiency. As per Accenture Research, up to 40% of all working hours will be impacted by LLMs (large language models), and 98% of global executives agree AI foundation models will play an important role in their organisations’ strategies in the next three to five years.

“Generative AI tools like Writer can drive greater creativity,” said Jill Kramer, chief marketing and communications officer of Accenture. Meanwhile, Deloitte India announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to deepen generative AI driven innovations for Indian enterprises.

Together with AWS, Deloitte India will enable customers across the financial services, consumer product groups, pharma, and automotive sectors, to solve challenges using technology. Deloitte India will help clients explore and experiment with AWS generative AI technologies to develop solutions.

98% executives say AI to play big role in 3-5 yrs

