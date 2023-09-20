Byju's appoints Arjun Mohan as India CEO

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Edtech firm Byju's has appointed Arjun Mohan as the CEO of India operations. He succeeds Mrinal Mohit, founding partner and the outgoing head of India business at the edtech firm.

Arjun Mohan, who was a part of the founding team, last served as the Chief Business Officer, rejoined the company recently. Before rejoining Byju's, Arjun spearheaded UpGrad.

Byju Raveendran said, "Mrinal's contributions have left an indelible mark on our organisation. Arjun's return is a testament to his belief in our mission and the unparalleled opportunities that lie ahead. His expertise will undoubtedly help our turnaround efforts and strengthen our position in the global edtech landscape."

Speaking about his departure from Byju's, Mrinal Mohit said, "Being part of the founding team at Byju's has been an incredible journey."

Mohit is moving out as he will pursue personal aspirations, Byju's said.

The new India CEO Arjun Mohan said while challenges are plenty, he is ready to play his role in helping the edtech company empower its current and future generations to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

With 150 million monthly active students, the edtech firm has onboarded partners through acquisitions of Osmo, EPiC, Tynker, White Hat Jr, Aakash, Great Learning, Gradeup, and GeoGebra. The company is backed by investors such as Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers, CPPIB, General Atlantic, Tencent, Sequoia Capital, Sofina, Verlinvest, IFC, Aarin Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Tiger Global, Owl Ventures & Qatar Investment Authority.

BENGALURU: Edtech firm Byju's has appointed Arjun Mohan as the CEO of India operations. He succeeds Mrinal Mohit, founding partner and the outgoing head of India business at the edtech firm. Arjun Mohan, who was a part of the founding team, last served as the Chief Business Officer, rejoined the company recently. Before rejoining Byju's, Arjun spearheaded UpGrad. Byju Raveendran said, "Mrinal's contributions have left an indelible mark on our organisation. Arjun's return is a testament to his belief in our mission and the unparalleled opportunities that lie ahead. His expertise will undoubtedly help our turnaround efforts and strengthen our position in the global edtech landscape."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking about his departure from Byju's, Mrinal Mohit said, "Being part of the founding team at Byju's has been an incredible journey." Mohit is moving out as he will pursue personal aspirations, Byju's said. The new India CEO Arjun Mohan said while challenges are plenty, he is ready to play his role in helping the edtech company empower its current and future generations to thrive in a rapidly changing world. With 150 million monthly active students, the edtech firm has onboarded partners through acquisitions of Osmo, EPiC, Tynker, White Hat Jr, Aakash, Great Learning, Gradeup, and GeoGebra. The company is backed by investors such as Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers, CPPIB, General Atlantic, Tencent, Sequoia Capital, Sofina, Verlinvest, IFC, Aarin Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Tiger Global, Owl Ventures & Qatar Investment Authority.