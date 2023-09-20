Home Business

Trai asks DoT to cut entry fee, merge bank guarantees

The regulatory body believes the reductions in entry fee will lead to the entry of new service providers in the market, increase investment and enhance competition in the sector.

Published: 20th September 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday asked the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) to reduce entry fees across various licence authorisation and the merging of bank guarantees (BG) to attract more players and investment in telecom sector.

The regulatory body believes the reductions in entry fee will lead to the entry of new service providers in the market, increase investment and enhance competition in the sector. “Similarly, the merging of bank guarantees will encourage ease of doing business and enable licencees to make investments in the sector, thereby ushering growth in the sector.”

“The department is of the view that the entry fees should be reduced and made uniform across all authorisations. In case of bank guarantees (BGs), both financial bank guarantee (FBG) and performance bank guarantee (PBG) should be merged and an amount of single BG may be prescribed for each authorisation… Both these measures will improve the quality of service and enhance consumer welfare,” said the Trai.

As per Trai, the entry fee for access service (UL-VNO) should be reduced from Rs 50 lakh per telecom circle/metro (Rs 25 lakh for J&K and North east) to Rs 12.5 lakh per telecom circle/metro ( Rs 6.25 lakh for J&K and North east). The authority also recommends that for licenses or authorizations other than UL and UL (VNO), the Entry fee should be levied only at the time of entry and not at the time of renewal of licence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India DoT entry fee merge bank guarantees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp