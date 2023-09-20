Home Business

WhatsApp finally testing its iOS app for Apple iPad

Published: 20th September 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 11:02 AM

Whatsapp

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Meta-owned WhatsApp is apparently testing a version of its iOS app that is also optimised for Apple iPad.

WhatsApp for iPad is currently under testing which can now be installed via the TestFlight app for all beta testers who can already use the beta app on their mobile devices, reports WABetaInfo.

The version 23.19.1.71 of WhatsApp’s TestFlight app includes the new iPad.

To set up WhatsApp on your iPad, you’ll need to have the beta iOS version of the app installed on your iPhone and iPad.

“Once this is done, you need to use WhatsApp on your iPhone and open WhatsApp Settings, Linked devices, “Link a device” in order to scan the QR code by using your iPad.

After linking your iPad with your iPhone, you will be able to use WhatsApp on your iPad independently, without needing your phone to be connected to the Internet, “which is a significant convenience for those who work on their tablets”.

In addition, your messages and calls are still protected with end-to-end encryption when using the companion mode, the report mentioned.

Since the companion mode is still in beta, some features may still not properly work such as the ability to view and post status updates and some functionality regarding the live location.

WhatsApp plans to address these issues by introducing bug fixes and several improvements in a future update of the app.

Currently, there is no release date for the availability of the WhatsApp for iPad app on App Store.

