50K Infosys staff to get NVIDIA AI tech training

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys and NVIDIA have expanded their partnership and the IT services company plans to set up an NVIDIA Centre of Excellence, where it will train and certify 50,000 employees on NVIDIA AI technology.

This is to provide generative AI expertise to its network of customers across industries. “Infosys is transforming into an AI-first company to better provide AI-based services to our clients worldwide. Our clients are also looking at complex AI use cases that can drive significant business value across their entire value chain,” said Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman of Infosys.

“Infosys Topaz offerings and solutions are complementary to NVIDIA’s core stack. By combining our strengths and training 50,000 of our workforce on NVIDIA AI technology, we are creating end-to-end industry-leading AI solutions that will help enterprises on their journey to become AI-first,” he added.

Generative AI will drive the next wave of enterprise productivity gains. The NVIDIA AI Enterprise ecosystem is ramping up quickly to provide the platform for generative AI, said Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

