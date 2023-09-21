Home Business

Arjun Mohan elevated as Byju’s India CEO

He succeeds Mrinal Mohit, founding partner and the outgoing head of India business at the edtech firm.

21st September 2023

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | BYJU'S YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a bid to strengthen its leadership, edtech firm Byju’s has elevated Arjun Mohan, who was a part of the founding team, as the CEO of India operations. This move comes at a time when the company is struggling with many challenges.

He succeeds Mrinal Mohit, founding partner and the outgoing head of India business at the edtech firm. Mohan last served as the chief business officer as he re-joined the company recently. He spent the last three months working closely with the founder and Group CEO Byju Raveendran.

Mohan spearheaded UpGrad before joining Byju’s. Byju Raveendran said, “Mrinal’s contributions have left an indelible mark on our organisation.” He added, “Arjun’s expertise will help our turnaround efforts and strengthen our position in the global edtech landscape.”

The new India CEO Arjun Mohan said, “I return to Byju’s today, when technology is poised to play an even more important role in making education truly personalised. While challenges are plenty, I am ready to play my role in helping Byju’s empower our current and future generations.”

Recently, many top-level executives left the edtech firm, and the company also recruited many executives including Infosys veteran Richard Lobo as an exclusive advisor to help transform the firm’s Human Resources function. Former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar and former CFO of Infosys TV Mohandas Pai recently joined the company’s newly constituted Advisory Council. Byju’s is likely to repay the $1.2 billion term loan B within the next six months. 

