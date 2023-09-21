Meta introduces payments services, B2B features in India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Meta, the parent of FaceBook and WhatsApp has introduced payment services in India, allowing individuals to transact money through WhatsApp. This will support credit, debit cards, net banking and Unified Payments Interface UPI applications in India and has partnered with PayU and Razorpay, it announced in its annual conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

This is going to make it even easier for people to pay Indian businesses within a WhatsApp chat using whatever method they prefer, Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said. Meta's decision to support other payment systems in the countries comes after its failed attempt to get a piece of the pie in the payments business in the country, earlier in 2020. Meta payments have already been launched in Brazil and Singapore.

Zuckerberg also launched WhatsApp flow, Meta Verified and other features in the country. The company announced that the Meta Verified feature, targeted creators will be expanded to businesses on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

A Meta Verified business subscription will include business authentication with a verified badge, impersonation protection, access to account support, and features to help businesses stand out, it said in a blog. Testing will begin in the coming weeks for Instagram and Facebook businesses in select countries and later for WhatsApp, it said.

On Instagram and Facebook, subscribers will be featured as a Meta Verified business appearing at or near the top of search results and recommendations to follow in the feed.



CHENNAI: Meta, the parent of FaceBook and WhatsApp has introduced payment services in India, allowing individuals to transact money through WhatsApp. This will support credit, debit cards, net banking and Unified Payments Interface UPI applications in India and has partnered with PayU and Razorpay, it announced in its annual conference in Mumbai on Wednesday. This is going to make it even easier for people to pay Indian businesses within a WhatsApp chat using whatever method they prefer, Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said. Meta's decision to support other payment systems in the countries comes after its failed attempt to get a piece of the pie in the payments business in the country, earlier in 2020. Meta payments have already been launched in Brazil and Singapore. Zuckerberg also launched WhatsApp flow, Meta Verified and other features in the country. The company announced that the Meta Verified feature, targeted creators will be expanded to businesses on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A Meta Verified business subscription will include business authentication with a verified badge, impersonation protection, access to account support, and features to help businesses stand out, it said in a blog. Testing will begin in the coming weeks for Instagram and Facebook businesses in select countries and later for WhatsApp, it said. On Instagram and Facebook, subscribers will be featured as a Meta Verified business appearing at or near the top of search results and recommendations to follow in the feed.