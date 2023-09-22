DealShare lays off 100 employees; to shut B2B biz

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social commerce unicorn DealShare will now focus on its business-to-consumer (B2C)business and plans to discontinue its business-to-business (B2B) business. The move will impact over 100 employees.

DealShare in a statement said, “The company is continuing its efforts to strengthen its offerings and deliver value to our shareholders. We took some action in this direction by moving our operations to Gurugram and consolidating our business to focus on the geographies of Jaipur, Delhi NCR, Lucknow and Kolkata with clear priorities on creating an online plus offline model.”

It added that they took a conscious decision to focus on B2C business at this point to stay relevant to its consumers in the market. “We have taken decisions of realigning our budgets, reorganising teams and locations etc.

Our immediate priorities will be to quickly organise the teams towards execution, complete the non-tech teams transition to Gurugram, prioritise key deliverables and swing into action,” it added. In July, Vineet Rao stepped down as the CEO of the company, but continues with the Board to help identify the right CEO. The company said it will also pivot to a hybrid online and offline model to enhance its services.

