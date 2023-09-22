Home Business

DealShare lays off 100 employees; to shut B2B biz

DealShare in a statement said, “The company is continuing its efforts to strengthen its offerings and deliver value to our shareholders.

Published: 22nd September 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

layoffs

For representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Social commerce unicorn DealShare will now focus on its business-to-consumer (B2C)business and plans to discontinue its business-to-business (B2B) business. The move will impact over 100 employees.

DealShare in a statement said, “The company is continuing its efforts to strengthen its offerings and deliver value to our shareholders. We took some action in this direction by moving our operations to Gurugram and consolidating our business to focus on the geographies of Jaipur, Delhi NCR, Lucknow and Kolkata with clear priorities on creating an online plus offline model.”

It added that they took a conscious decision to focus on B2C business at this point to stay relevant to its consumers in the market. “We have taken decisions of realigning our budgets, reorganising teams and locations etc.  

Our immediate priorities will be to quickly organise the teams towards execution, complete the non-tech teams transition to Gurugram, prioritise key deliverables and swing into action,” it added. In July, Vineet Rao stepped down as the CEO of the company, but continues with the Board to help identify the right CEO. The company said it will also pivot to a hybrid online and offline model to enhance its services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DealShare lays off

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp