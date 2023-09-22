Home Business

India Cements sells land to UltraTech to improve liquidity, meet capex

It is facing a cash crunch and working out plans to increase profitability and revamp older plants.

Published: 22nd September 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Ambuja Cements

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   India Cements has entered into an agreement with UltraTech Cement of Aditya Birla Group to sell its 73.75-acre land at Kantakapalle and Chinnipalem villages in Vizianagram district of Andhra Pradesh. 

The deal is valued at Rs 70 crore. This is part of the company’s plan to monetise some of its non-core assets to improve its liquidity and to meet a few of its capital expenditure plans, India Cements said on Thursday in an exchange filing. India Cements posted a net loss of Rs 75.25 crore in the June 2023 quarter, its third straight loss.

It is facing a cash crunch and working out plans to increase profitability and revamp older plants. The cement manufacturer needs Rs 150 crore in working capital and Rs 250 crore for capital expenditure, as per its managing director N Srinivasan.

He said the firm will attain profitability by next year, during his interaction in August. Earlier it planned to raise funds by selling parcels of land in Tamil Nadu to meet capex needs, but didn’t realise. “We are focused on lifting the fortunes of our core business, cement. We know the cement industry the best. The company has copious limestone deposits,” he said at India Cements 77th AGM held on Thursday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Cements UltraTech

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp