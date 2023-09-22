Wipro appoints Aparna Iyer as CFO

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wipro on Thursday announced that it is appointing Aparna C Iyer as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. She will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro Executive Board. Aparna succeeds Jatin Dalal, who is stepping down as CFO to pursue other career opportunities.

“Aparna is an accomplished and results-driven leader. Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders,” said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited.

“Aparna has been integral to our finance transformation over the last few years, playing a key role in our financial strategy and planning, investment programs, and transformation initiatives,” he added. A chartered accountant (CA), Aparna was a gold medalist of the CA 2002 batch. She joined Wipro in April 2003. Over her 20 years with Wipro, she has held several finance roles, including internal audit, business finance, finance planning and analysis, corporate treasury and investor relations, and recently, senior VP and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of CFO at this important juncture for Wipro,” said Aparna. Last month, the IT services company appointed Brijesh Singh as Senior Vice President and Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Head for Wipro Enterprise Futuring. Singh’s appointment follows Wipro’s $1 billion investment in AI and the launch of Wipro AI360.

