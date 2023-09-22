Home Business

Wipro appoints Aparna Iyer as CFO

Wipro on Thursday announced that it is appointing Aparna C Iyer as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Published: 22nd September 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Wipro

Wipro Logo, used for representation purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Wipro on Thursday announced that it is appointing Aparna C Iyer as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. She will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro Executive Board. Aparna succeeds Jatin Dalal, who is stepping down as CFO to pursue other career opportunities.

“Aparna is an accomplished and results-driven leader. Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders,” said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited.

“Aparna has been integral to our finance transformation over the last few years, playing a key role in our financial strategy and planning, investment programs, and transformation initiatives,” he added. A chartered accountant (CA), Aparna was a gold medalist of the CA 2002 batch. She joined Wipro in April 2003. Over her 20 years with Wipro, she has held several finance roles, including internal audit, business finance, finance planning and analysis, corporate treasury and investor relations, and recently, senior VP and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud. 

“I am thrilled to take on the role of CFO at this important juncture for Wipro,” said Aparna. Last month, the IT services company appointed Brijesh Singh as Senior Vice President and Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Head for Wipro Enterprise Futuring. Singh’s appointment follows Wipro’s $1 billion investment in AI and the launch of Wipro AI360.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wipro Aparna C Iyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp