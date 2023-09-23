Home Business

Goa-based casino operator Delta Corp receives GST demand of Rs 11,139 crore 

According to the comany,  it will pursue all legal remedies available to it to challenge such tax demands and related proceedings.

Published: 23rd September 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purposes only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In another setback for Delta Corp, the Goa-based casino operator on Friday said that it has received an intimation from the Directorate General (DG) of Goods and Services tax (GST) Intelligence, Hyderabad, to pay an alleged tax liability of Rs 11,139 crore.

The DG notice noted that failing to pay the amount will result in a show cause notice being issued to the company. According to the comany,  it will pursue all legal remedies available to it to challenge such tax demands and related proceedings.

“The DG notice advises the company to pay an alleged tax liability of Rs 1,11,39,61,03,423 (rupees eleven thousand one hundred and thirty nine crore sixty one lakh three thousand four hundred and twenty three) along with interest and penalty for the period from July 2017 to March 2022, failing which a show cause notice will be issued to the company under Section 74(1) of the CGST Act, 2017, and Goa SGST Act, 2017,” Delta Corp said in a regulatory filing.

The amount claimed in the DG notice is inter-alia based on the gross bet value of all games played at the casinos during the relevant period. Demand of goods and services tax on gross bet value, rather than gross gaming revenue, has been an industry issue and various representations have already been made to the government at an industry level in relation to this issue.

Delta said the company has been legally advised that the notice and the tax demand is arbitrary and contrary to law. This notice is another major setback for Delta Corp, after the GST Council, in July 2023, decided to impose a 28% tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

DG notice based on gross bet value 
The amount claimed in the DG notice is inter-alia based on gross bet value of games played at the casinos during the relevant period. Demand of GST on gross bet valuehas been an industry issue and various representations have been made to the government at an industry level. Delta said it has been legally advised that the notice and the tax demand is arbitrary and contrary to law

