Revival plans hit by demands of lessors: Go First

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Capital and ACG Aircraft Leasing have complained that some parts had been allegedly robbed or the jets were corroding.

Published: 23rd September 2023 09:17 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Resolution Professional of Go First has said its revival plan can be delayed if the court agrees to demands of aircraft lessors, who have been seeking certain records after aircraft parts went missing.

Three lessors had earlier moved the plea before the Delhi High Court and sought additional directions on the maintenance of their assets, after getting to know that their parked aircraft were in poor condition during inspections. 

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Capital and ACG Aircraft Leasing have complained that some parts had been allegedly robbed or the jets were corroding. Delhi High Court in July had permitted the lessors to inspect the grounded planes. 

