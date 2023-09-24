Home Business

Tata Projects to build Micron chip plant in Gujarat

Micron will invest $825 million for the project in next seven year, and it will come up in two phases.

Published: 24th September 2023

A Central Processing Unit consisting of semiconductors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Micron Technology has selected Tata Projects to build their new semiconductor assembly and test facility in Sanand near Ahmedabad. 

The US-based chip firm said it has begun recruitment process for the new plant.  Micron on Saturday conducted groundbreaking ceremony at Sanand GIDC-II, and a formal agreement was signed between the two companies.  Gursharan Singh, senior vice-president, Micron, said the new manufacturing site will be an invaluable addition to Micron’s existing global assembly and test footprint. 

Micron will invest $825 million for the project in next seven year, and it will come up in two phases.  The facilities will procure and package chips for clients at the plant, or other companies could send their chips for testing before shipping. It will assemble and test manufacturing for both DRAM and NAND products and address demand from domestic and international markets.  The new site of 1.4 million square feet facility including 500,000 square feet of clean room is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Micron is the first company approved under the semiconductor mission under the government’s Modified Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) scheme. As per the scheme, the company will receive 50% fiscal support for the total project cost from the central government and incentives representing 20% from the state of Gujarat. The combined investment by Micron and the two government entities over the course of both phases will be up to $2.75 billion.

