Home Business

Kishore Biyani moves HC against forensic audit of Future Retail books

Bank of India had written a letter to resolution professionals of Future Retail on 22 August 2023 seeking representation from the company and erstwhile promoters on the findings of the audit report.

Published: 25th September 2023 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Big Bazaar - Future Retail store.

Big Bazaar, a subsidiary of Future Retail. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Kishore Biyani, the erstwhile promoter of Future Retail, has moved the Bombay High Court against the forensic audit on certain company transactions submitted by BDO India LLP at the behest of Bank of India.

Future Retail informed the exchanges that Bank of India had asked former promoters -- Kishore Biyani and Rakesh Biyani – to respond to findings made in the forensic audit report by BDO. Bank of India, which initiated the corporate insolvency resolution process against Future Retail in June 2022, had also sought response from the resolution professional on the findings of the report.

Bank of India had written a letter to resolution professionals of Future Retail on 22 August 2023 seeking representation from the company and erstwhile promoters on the findings of the audit report. The resolution professional – Vijaykumar V Iyer – had in its response to the BoI letter had protested against the forensic audit process citing moratorium period mandated by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.  

Iyer had argued that no proceedings ‘in relation to classifying the loan accounts of the corporate debtor (Future Retail) as fraudulent, including any consequences of such classification, may be undertaken by the bank during the subsistence of the prevailing moratorium’.

The RP has also pointed out in his response that the forensic audit report is in respect of transactions carried out between 1 April 2017 and 30 April 2022, and that he does not have the details of these transactions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Future Retail kishore biyani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp