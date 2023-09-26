Home Business

Amazon to invest up to USD 4 billion in Anthropic

This is the latest AWS generative AI announcement as it continues to expand its offering at all three layers of the generative AI stack.

Published: 26th September 2023

Amazon (AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Amazon will invest up to $4 billion in San Francisco-based AI start-up Anthropic and have a minority ownership position in the company. Amazon and Anthropic on Monday announced a strategic collaboration that will bring together their respective technology and expertise in generative artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the development of Anthropic’s future models and make them accessible to AWS customers.

“We have respect for Anthropic’s team and foundation models, and believe we can help improve customer experiences via our collaboration,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO. This is the latest AWS generative AI announcement as it continues to expand its offering at all three layers of the generative AI stack. At the bottom layer, AWS continues to offer compute instances from NVIDIA as well as AWS’s custom silicon chips, AWS Trainium for AI training and AWS Inferentia for AI inference.  

At the middle layer, AWS is focused on providing customers with the broadest selection of foundation models from leading providers, and at the top layer, AWS offers generative AI applications and services for customers like Amazon CodeWhisperer, a powerful AI-powered coding companion, which recommends code snippets in the code editor, accelerating developer productivity as they code, Amazon said.

